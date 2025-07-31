UP IAS officer does sit-ups in front of protesting lawyers

Rahi is known as a whistleblower who survived an attack

This all started when Rahi scolded a lawyer's clerk for public urination, leading to protests about dirty toilets in the government office.

Lawyers challenged him to do sit-ups himself—and he did, aiming to show accountability.

But the state saw this as breaking official conduct rules and moved him out within 24 hours.

The episode highlights ongoing issues with sanitation in government offices and raises questions about how officials and lawyers interact, especially since Rahi is known as a whistleblower who survived an attack years ago.