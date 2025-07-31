UP IAS officer does sit-ups in front of protesting lawyers
An IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, Rinku Singh Rahi, was quickly transferred after a video of him doing sit-ups in front of protesting lawyers went viral.
The incident happened on July 29 while he was posted as SDM in Shahjahanpur district.
Rahi is known as a whistleblower who survived an attack
This all started when Rahi scolded a lawyer's clerk for public urination, leading to protests about dirty toilets in the government office.
Lawyers challenged him to do sit-ups himself—and he did, aiming to show accountability.
But the state saw this as breaking official conduct rules and moved him out within 24 hours.
The episode highlights ongoing issues with sanitation in government offices and raises questions about how officials and lawyers interact, especially since Rahi is known as a whistleblower who survived an attack years ago.