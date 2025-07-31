NEET 2025: Mother-daughter duo from TN crack exam together

Amuthavalli used daughter's notes to study

This story is all about second chances and teamwork—Amuthavalli returned to medical studies after 30 years, using her daughter's notes and turning their home into a study zone.

With Samyuktha explaining topics out loud and the whole family pitching in, they both made it to NEET counseling on July 30.

It's not every day you see a mom-and-daughter duo chasing their dreams side by side in medicine.