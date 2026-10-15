German woman Poonam Jezler arrested for alleged ₹60L residency scam
India
A German woman, Poonam Jezler, was caught at Delhi airport for allegedly scamming a man out of ₹60 lakh by promising him permanent residency in Germany.
The police had been looking for her since 2025, when she was accused of conspiracy and cheating.
Her arrest happened after a lookout notice, and her lawyer dropped a bail request.
Police probe Poonam Jezler's embassy links
Jezler is accused of pretending to have embassy connections through someone named Rajat Arora to trick the victim, Pranzal Kumar.
Police are now digging into money trails, possible partners in crime, and whether the embassy was really involved.
She is in police custody for two days while they check documents and digital chats. Authorities have also frozen her bank account as part of the ongoing investigation.