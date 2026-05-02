Ghaziabad high-rises face legal cases, 139 warned over fire safety

District magistrate orders strict fire compliance

Fire incidents have jumped sharply here, from 921 in 2021 to 1,437 last year, with 580 already this year.

Many buildings haven't renewed their fire safety certificates or kept equipment updated, worrying officials.

The district magistrate held a meeting with 17 departments and directed officials to ensure strict compliance with fire-safety norms, and the city plans to buy two giant hydraulic platforms for emergencies.

Experts say it's on developers and resident groups to keep everyone safe: Regular checks save lives, they remind us.