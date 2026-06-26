Ghaziabad retired banker Ram Prakash Huriya scammed out of 2.2cr
An 84-year-old retired banker in Ghaziabad, Ram Prakash Huriya, fell victim to a major cyber scam after fraudsters pretended to be cops, ED officials, and even a judge.
They set up fake video calls over two weeks, accusing him of being part of a huge embezzlement case.
Scared by their threats, Huriya and his wife ended up sending all their savings (and even borrowed money) totaling ₹2.2 crore to the scammers.
Huriya reports scam, police tracing money
The scammers told Huriya not to talk to anyone and made him delete WhatsApp chats and notifications.
Once he realized he'd been tricked, he reported it to the Cyber Crime Police Station.
Now, police are tracking the money trail through bank accounts and WhatsApp numbers used by the fraudsters.
This case is another reminder: always double-check before trusting anyone online with your money or personal information.