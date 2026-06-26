Ghaziabad retired banker Ram Prakash Huriya scammed out of 2.2cr

Huriya reports scam, police tracing money

The scammers told Huriya not to talk to anyone and made him delete WhatsApp chats and notifications.

Once he realized he'd been tricked, he reported it to the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Now, police are tracking the money trail through bank accounts and WhatsApp numbers used by the fraudsters.

This case is another reminder: always double-check before trusting anyone online with your money or personal information.