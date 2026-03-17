Ghaziabad: Security guard kills bank manager over denied leave
At a Punjab & Sind Bank branch in Ghaziabad, a security guard shot and killed bank manager Abhishek Sharma (34), after a dispute about denied leave and salary deductions.
The accused, Ravindra Hudda, 45, reportedly lost his temper during an argument in Sharma's cabin and used his licensed double-barreled gun to shoot him in front of staff and customers.
Accused was upset over repeated warnings about absenteeism, pay cuts
Hudda, who is a retired army man, fled the scene but was arrested later that day along with an accomplice.
Police recovered the weapon and bike used in the crime, with CCTV footage showing Hudda leaving the bank armed.
Sharma was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.
According to police, Hudda admitted he was upset over repeated warnings about absenteeism and pay cuts.
An FIR for murder has been filed as the investigation continues.