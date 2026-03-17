Ghaziabad: Security guard kills bank manager over denied leave

Accused was upset over repeated warnings about absenteeism, pay cuts

Hudda, who is a retired army man, fled the scene but was arrested later that day along with an accomplice.

Police recovered the weapon and bike used in the crime, with CCTV footage showing Hudda leaving the bank armed.

Sharma was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

According to police, Hudda admitted he was upset over repeated warnings about absenteeism and pay cuts.

An FIR for murder has been filed as the investigation continues.