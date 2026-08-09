Ghaziabad security guard Vivek Yadav fires licensed gun, 17-year-old dies
India
A 17-year-old boy lost his life after a security guard at an under-construction site in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, fired his licensed gun on Saturday.
The guard, Vivek Yadav, claimed he only meant to scare off a group of youths he thought were stealing building materials, but the shot hit the boy, who later died in the hospital.
Police detain Vivek Yadav, seize weapon
Police quickly detained Yadav and took his weapon.
They are now checking CCTV footage to piece together what really happened and will file a case based on the victim's family's complaint.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sahibabad, Amit Saxena said police acted fast and are gathering more evidence.