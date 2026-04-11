Ghaziabad updates voter list, removes 5.7L names, 22.6L registered

Sahibabad leads, voter list live online

Sahibabad tops the chart with the most voters (7.25 lakh), while Modinagar has the fewest (just over 3 lakh).

The updated roll counts about 12.65 lakh men, nearly 10 lakh women, and around 130 transgender voters.

Want to check if you are on it? The new list is live online on both the district website and the Election Commission portal (super easy to access now).