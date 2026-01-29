Ghaziabad woman bites off husband's tongue after argument over egg curry
A domestic dispute in Ghaziabad's Modinagar turned violent when Isha Kumar allegedly bit off 2.5cm of her husband Vipin's tongue during an argument about egg curry on the night of January 19.
The couple, who had married several months earlier, began fighting after Vipin asked for the dish when he got home from work.
Things escalated quickly and ended with Vipin seriously injured.
What happened next: police action and aftermath
After the incident, Vipin came down covered in blood and holding part of his severed tongue.
Neighbors intervened and some allegedly assaulted Isha. She was arrested the next day following a complaint from Vipin's mother and is now in judicial custody.
Doctors at Meerut's Subharti Medical College said reattaching the tongue wasn't possible; Vipin will have permanent speech issues even with prosthetics.
The family has preserved the severed piece as evidence while police continue their investigation.