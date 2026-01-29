Ghaziabad woman bites off husband's tongue after argument over egg curry

What happened next: police action and aftermath

After the incident, Vipin came down covered in blood and holding part of his severed tongue.

Neighbors intervened and some allegedly assaulted Isha. She was arrested the next day following a complaint from Vipin's mother and is now in judicial custody.

Doctors at Meerut's Subharti Medical College said reattaching the tongue wasn't possible; Vipin will have permanent speech issues even with prosthetics.

The family has preserved the severed piece as evidence while police continue their investigation.