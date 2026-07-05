Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj accuses Mann's team, gives 10 days
Big news from Amritsar: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has put the Punjab government on the clock, demanding action within 10 days.
He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's team is behind social media campaigns that are hurting Sikh institutions, and raised these concerns at a major gathering at the Golden Temple.
Gargaj accuses centers, AAP denies
Gargaj claims two centers in Mohali and Chandigarh are spreading negative stories about Akal Takht and other Sikh bodies, supposedly run by people "from Delhi."
If nothing changes soon, he warns the Panth will step in to shut them down.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responded quickly, spokesperson Baltej Pannu said, "We don't run any such IT cell or centers referred to by the Jathedar."
The gathering also reaffirmed Akal Takht's leadership and plans more events to highlight Sikh issues across Punjab.