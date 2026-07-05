Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj accuses Mann's team, gives 10 days

Gargaj accuses centers, AAP denies

Gargaj claims two centers in Mohali and Chandigarh are spreading negative stories about Akal Takht and other Sikh bodies, supposedly run by people "from Delhi."

If nothing changes soon, he warns the Panth will step in to shut them down.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responded quickly, spokesperson Baltej Pannu said, "We don't run any such IT cell or centers referred to by the Jathedar."

The gathering also reaffirmed Akal Takht's leadership and plans more events to highlight Sikh issues across Punjab.