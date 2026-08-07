Giant sinkhole opens in Kitchlu Nagar Ludhiana, probe under way
A giant sinkhole suddenly opened up in Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana, on August 5, 2026.
It's caused a lot of disruption: one nearby house had to be evacuated, and traffic on that stretch is now suspended.
Officials think fiber-optic cable work near the sewer lines might have triggered the collapse, but investigations are still ongoing.
Engineers say damaged manhole caused erosion
Engineers believe a damaged manhole led to leaks and erosion under the road.
The area has been declared unsafe for residents, so they've moved out for now.
Repair crews are already on site, and Commissioner Ojaswi Alankar has said responsibility will definitely be fixed if someone has damaged their trunk line infrastructure because it causes harassment and inconvenience to the public.
Traffic blocked, diversions at Rajpura Chowk
Traffic police have blocked off the affected area and set up diversions at Rajpura Chowk and the cut near Popley Sweets that leads toward Old DMC.
Commuters are being urged to use Hambran Road, Swami Road, or Thaggu Chowk instead.
Police are also stationed nearby to manage crowds and keep things safe while repairs continue.