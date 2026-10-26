Gingee girl missing since October 12 amid massive search
India
A seven-year-old girl from Gingee, Tamil Nadu, has been missing since October 12, right after her birthday.
For the past 15 days, more than 100 police officers, drones, sniffer dogs, and forensic teams have searched everywhere but have not found her yet.
The investigation is being closely watched by top police officials.
Public protests, law minister vows transparency
The disappearance has sparked a lot of public anger and protests, with groups like DMK and PMK pushing for faster action.
Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar responded by saying the case is their top priority and that they are committed to keeping things transparent while working hard to bring her home safely.