Giribala Singh and son Samarth jailed in Twisha Sharma case India Jun 02, 2026

Retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth, have been sent to judicial custody in Bhopal until June 16, following the death of Twisha Sharma.

They were ordered lodged in Bhopal Central Jail and kept separate from other inmates for security concerns.

The case has sparked a lot of attention, as Sharma's family has accused the Singhs of dowry harassment.