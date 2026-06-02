Giribala Singh and son Samarth jailed in Twisha Sharma case
Retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth, have been sent to judicial custody in Bhopal until June 16, following the death of Twisha Sharma.
They were ordered lodged in Bhopal Central Jail and kept separate from other inmates for security concerns.
The case has sparked a lot of attention, as Sharma's family has accused the Singhs of dowry harassment.
Giribala Singh alleges assault by Srivastava
The court hearing got tense, with Singh accusing Sharma's lawyer, Anurag Srivastava, of assaulting Samarth at the Jabalpur High Court.
Srivastava pushed for CCTV footage to clear things up and questioned how Samarth hid despite a bounty on him.
Singh also denied any connection to leaked CCTV footage, saying, "I do not know who leaked it."
Media coverage and crime scene reconstruction remain hot topics as the investigation continues.