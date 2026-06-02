Giribala Singh, son Samarth Singh jailed over Twisha Sharma death
Retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh have been sent to jail until June 16, 2026, after being accused in the death of former Miss Pune and actor Twisha Sharma.
Their judicial custody was granted by Judicial Magistrate First Class Shobhana Bhalave, and the case is being treated as a dowry death since Sharma was found dead at her home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026.
High Court cancels Giribala Singh's bail
The Madhya Pradesh High Court canceled her anticipatory bail after key evidence came up, and now the CBI is handling the investigation.
Giribala Singh has voiced worries about aggressive questioning and media pressure, asking for safer jail accommodations because of her judicial background, a request the court approved.
Allegations about mistreatment during Samarth's court appearance have been challenged by Sharma's family lawyer, who called for a CCTV review.