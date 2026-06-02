Giribala Singh, son Samarth Singh jailed over Twisha Sharma death India Jun 02, 2026

Retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh have been sent to jail until June 16, 2026, after being accused in the death of former Miss Pune and actor Twisha Sharma.

Their judicial custody was granted by Judicial Magistrate First Class Shobhana Bhalave, and the case is being treated as a dowry death since Sharma was found dead at her home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026.