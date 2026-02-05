Girls die by suicide after father stops them playing game
Three sisters—Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12)—died by suicide in Ghaziabad after their parents took away access to a Korean "love game" they'd been hooked on for an unspecified period.
The source does not state whether they were attending school.
The girls jumped from their ninth-floor apartment late at night.
Their deep obsession with Korean culture was reflected in their diary and a note that read, "Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life."
How the tragedy unfolded
Police found an eight-page diary filled with crying doodles and lists of K-dramas, K-pop songs, and games the sisters loved.
Their father said he'd sold one phone six months earlier and another two days before the tragedy.
The family lived in a ninth-floor flat in Bharat City society.
Investigators are looking into how gaming addiction, isolation from school and family tensions may have contributed to this heartbreaking case.