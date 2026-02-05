Girls die by suicide after father stops them playing game India Feb 05, 2026

Three sisters—Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12)—died by suicide in Ghaziabad after their parents took away access to a Korean "love game" they'd been hooked on for an unspecified period.

The source does not state whether they were attending school.

The girls jumped from their ninth-floor apartment late at night.

Their deep obsession with Korean culture was reflected in their diary and a note that read, "Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life."