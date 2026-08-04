Glaw Lake named India's 101st Ramsar site, Arunachal's 1st
India
Glaw Lake, tucked inside Arunachal Pradesh's Kamlang Tiger Reserve, has been named India's 101st Ramsar site: basically, it's now officially recognized as a wetland worth protecting.
This is a first for the state.
Glaw Lake hosts trees and orchids
Glaw Lake isn't just pretty: it's fed by mountain streams and surrounded by thick forests, home to more than 150 types of trees and 49 kinds of orchids.
Getting Ramsar status means this unique spot will get extra protection to keep its wildlife and plant life safe.
India increases Ramsar sites to 101
India has been adding more wetlands to the Ramsar list lately, going from just 26 in 2014 to 101 today.
It shows a growing focus on saving these important ecosystems for biodiversity, clean water, and our future.