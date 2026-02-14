Global AI summit in India next week: What to expect

Expect big names—leaders from 20 countries (like Brazil's Lula da Silva and Spain's Pedro Sanchez), plus over 40 global CEOs including Sundar Pichai , Sam Altman , Jensen Huang. Even the UN Secretary-General will be there. It's basically a who's-who of the tech and policy world.

Sessions galore and a big declaration at the end

There are over 700 sessions lined up covering everything from AI safety to ethics to how AI can help emerging economies grow.

The focus is all about people, the planet, and progress.

On February 20, leaders will meet for major talks on global AI partnerships—and wrap things up with a big declaration about where AI is headed next.