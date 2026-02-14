Global AI summit in India next week: What to expect
India is set to host one of the biggest AI summits in the global south in New Delhi from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam.
With over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries and more than 10 themed pavilions, it's shaping up to be a huge event.
Prime Minister Modi will formally open the summit on February 19 and lead a CEO Roundtable with top tech leaders.
World leaders, tech titans in attendance
Expect big names—leaders from 20 countries (like Brazil's Lula da Silva and Spain's Pedro Sanchez), plus over 40 global CEOs including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang.
Even the UN Secretary-General will be there. It's basically a who's-who of the tech and policy world.
Sessions galore and a big declaration at the end
There are over 700 sessions lined up covering everything from AI safety to ethics to how AI can help emerging economies grow.
The focus is all about people, the planet, and progress.
On February 20, leaders will meet for major talks on global AI partnerships—and wrap things up with a big declaration about where AI is headed next.