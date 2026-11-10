Global Carbon Project: India emissions to jump 4.4% in 2026
India
India's carbon emissions are expected to jump by 4.4% in 2026, according to a new Global Carbon Project study.
That's faster than the country's usual pace and bucks the trend seen in places like China, the US and the European Union, where emissions are actually set to fall.
Global fossil emissions dip, coal rises
Globally, fossil fuel emissions are dipping, thanks in part to more renewables and electric vehicles, but coal use is still on the rise.
Experts say clean energy isn't growing fast enough yet: We need fundamental changes in how we power our world, they warn.
The gap between developed countries cutting back and developing nations like India ramping up is getting wider, making climate progress a real challenge for everyone.