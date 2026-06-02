Global demand could leave India short of blue collar workers
India
India might face a big shortage of blue-collar workers (think plumbers, electricians, caregivers, and drivers) within five years.
Ritesh Jain from Pinetree points out that as countries like Germany and the US struggle to fill these roles, they're looking to India's young workforce to help out.
Young graduate unemployment 40% trades unattractive
While global demand for skilled trades is rising, India keeps producing more degree holders than needed, leading to around 40% unemployment among young graduates.
At the same time, tough working conditions and low pay make these jobs less appealing at home.
Jain warns this could leave India with too few skilled tradespeople, even as many graduates remain jobless.