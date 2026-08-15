World leaders greet India on 80th Independence Day
What's the story
World leaders from across the globe have extended their warm wishes to India on its 80th Independence Day. The greetings came from countries including the United States, Israel, Singapore, Nepal, Maldives, Latvia, Australia, and Ireland. The messages emphasized the strength of bilateral ties and cooperation with New Delhi. Here are some notable responses from global leaders:
Israel's message
Isaac Herzog
Israel's President Isaac Herzog sent warm wishes to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of India.
He wrote on social media platform X, "On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!"
His message was also posted in Hindi.
US message
Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended warm congratulations to India on its Independence Day.
He said, "Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever."
He highlighted cooperation in defense, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce.
Singapore's message
Tharman Shanmugaratnam
From Singapore, its President Tharman Shanmugaratnam also extended his warmest congratulations to India on its 80th Independence Day.
He emphasized the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and close people-to-people ties on the "joyous occasion."
The president also highlighted expanding cooperation in skills development, digitalization, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing.
Nepal and Maldives messages
Balendra Shah, Mohamed Muizzu
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah also extended best wishes to PM Modi and the people of India.
The Office of the Prime Minister of Nepal said in a post on X, "On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the friendly people and Government of India."
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also sent his "warmest greetings" on this occasion.
Other messages
Philip Green
Latvia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also conveyed its greetings, wishing India continued progress, unity, and prosperity.
Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, celebrated by illuminating the Australian High Commission in the Indian tricolor. He said, "From all of us, a very Happy Independence Day to Indians across the globe."
The Irish embassy in India also extended warm wishes on this occasion.