Global warming could lead to more couch potatoes
A Lancet Global Health study warns that rising temperatures might make people around the world more physically inactive by 2050.
Country-level projections suggest adult physical inactivity in India could increase by about two percentage points by 2050.
Inactivity linked to early deaths, healthcare costs
Less movement isn't just about missing out on sports or gym time: it's linked to higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and mental health issues.
The study estimates hundreds of thousands more early deaths each year and billions lost in productivity if physical inactivity keeps rising.
Regions like Southeast Asia could be hit hardest as hotter months make it tougher to stay active outdoors.
Need for climate action, indoor exercise solutions
The findings are a reminder that climate change isn't just about weather: it can affect our daily habits and long-term health.
Making space for movement (even indoors) and pushing for climate action both matter for staying healthy in the future.