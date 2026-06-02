GMCH Chandigarh doctor Yogesh found dead in trauma center restroom
India
A young doctor, Dr. Yogesh from the internal medicine department at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh, was found dead in a trauma center restroom during his shift on Tuesday.
The hospital quickly informed the police, and an autopsy is set to find out more.
Police probe GMCH staff and family
Chandigarh police have started a thorough investigation and will be talking to both hospital staff and Dr. Yogesh's family for answers.
His parents are coming from Jalandhar after being told the news.
The incident has left many of his colleagues at GMCH deeply shocked and gathered outside the trauma center.