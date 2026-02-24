Goa: 300 people march to TCP minister's house over land

Protesters' demands and government's stand

Protesters say the rule change could let a single company take over 76,000-84,000 square meters of tribal land in Palem-Siridao, which they feel is unfair and threatens local communities and the environment.

Recent protests have united political parties and environmentalists across Goa.

Minister Rane has called protesters "blackmailers" and refused to reverse any decisions, while the Chief Minister has not acceded to their demands.