Goa: 300 people march to TCP minister's house over land
On Monday, hundreds of Goans walked 5km from Azad Maidan to TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane's house, demanding the repeal of Section 39A of the TCP Act.
This law lets non-settlement zones—such as tribal/ancestral hill land and fragile ecosystems—be turned into settlement zones for construction.
The march was organized by opposition parties, led by RGP MLA Viresh Borkar, who's on a hunger strike, and was joined by several opposition leaders.
Protesters' demands and government's stand
Protesters say the rule change could let a single company take over 76,000-84,000 square meters of tribal land in Palem-Siridao, which they feel is unfair and threatens local communities and the environment.
Recent protests have united political parties and environmentalists across Goa.
Minister Rane has called protesters "blackmailers" and refused to reverse any decisions, while the Chief Minister has not acceded to their demands.