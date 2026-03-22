Goa Board HSSC result 2026 out--here's how to check India Mar 22, 2026

The Goa Board has just released the Class 12 (HSSC) results yesterday (March 21). If you took the exams this year, your scores are now live online.

The announcement happened at a press conference in Porvorim, and you can find your results on gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.