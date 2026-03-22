Goa Board HSSC result 2026 out--here's how to check
India
The Goa Board has just released the Class 12 (HSSC) results yesterday (March 21). If you took the exams this year, your scores are now live online.
The announcement happened at a press conference in Porvorim, and you can find your results on gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.
Last year, over 17,600 students took the exams
Head to gbshse.in, hit the "Goa Board HSSC Result 2026" link, and enter your seat number plus date of birth to see your scorecard, so keep those details handy!
In 2025, 17,686 students appeared for the Class 12 board exams.
Good luck checking those marks!