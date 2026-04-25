Goa Board to declare Class 10 results April 26
India
The wait is almost over! The Goa Board (GBSHSE) will announce Class 10 results for the March-April 2026 exams on April 26.
Results go live on gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net after a press conference at 5pm so keep those roll numbers handy.
Goa Class 10 pass rates steady
This year's exams ran from March 13 to April 9 in pen-and-paper mode.
Last year saw a strong pass rate of 95.35%, and the trend has been steady: 2024 had a solid 92.38%.
After results are out, you'll also find information on passing marks and toppers online.
Good luck!