Goa case reportedly targeted over 100 minors, suspect arrested
India
A major sex abuse case in Goa has come to light, with more than 100 minors reportedly targeted over the past three years.
Soham, 20, son of Sushant Naik, was arrested on March 21 for allegedly raping minors and sharing explicit videos across several towns.
The incidents happened in places like Curchorem, Margao, Vasco da Gama, and Ponda.
Police registered case after community pressure
Local police only registered the case after pressure from the community.
Congress leader Amit Patkar called out authorities for not doing enough to support victims and urged for counseling services.
The Crime Branch is now leading the investigation: so far, only three victims have come forward, but many more are expected as the probe continues.