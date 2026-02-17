Goa: Ex-minister booked for alleged sexual assault
India
Vinod Palyekar, who served as a minister in Goa, is facing serious accusations from a 23-year-old woman. She says he promised her career opportunities but instead harassed and assaulted her.
The complaint was filed on January 31, and police are now investigating to find out what really happened.
Palyekar was part of Manohar Parrikar's cabinet
Palyekar represented Siolim for the Goa Forward Party from 2017 to 2022 and was part of Manohar Parrikar's Cabinet.
He's now charged under multiple sections of the BNS for sexual harassment, cheating, and using deceitful means.
So far, he hasn't commented on the case, while police continue their probe.