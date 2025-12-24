Goa nightclub fire: Two managers out on bail after tragic blaze
A Goa court has granted bail to two managers of Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub where a fire earlier this month killed 25 people—most of them staff and a few tourists.
The blaze broke out around midnight on December 6, trapping people inside during peak hours.
Both managers, Rajveer Singhania (bar manager) and Priyanshu Thakur (gate manager), were arrested soon after.
What's happening now?
Singhania and Thakur are out on bail but cannot leave India without prior written permission. They have to check in with police every month until the chargesheet is ready and must be available for any questioning.
Meanwhile, the investigation is still active, focusing on safety lapses that may have led to the tragedy.
Eight people have been arrested so far—including the club's co-owners who were brought back from Thailand earlier this month.