Goa Police arrest 12 in Operation Prahar seizing multiple drugs
India
Goa Police just wrapped up a big anti-drug raid called Operation Prahar, arresting 12 people and filing 10 cases under the NDPS Act.
This late-night crackdown, part of the Drug-Free India campaign, saw cops seizing everything from ganja and LSD to cocaine, charas, ketamine, and ecstasy.
Police teams checked trains busses vehicles
Teams from different police units worked together, checking 11 trains across major railway routes with sniffer dogs, searching over 120 interstate busses coming into Goa, and stopping more than 1,000 vehicles at checkpoints.
Operation Prahar is actually part of a bigger three-year plan to make Goa drug-free by breaking supply chains and keeping a closer watch on trafficking networks.