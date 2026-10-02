Goa restores 88 omitted voters, 3 excluded for Portuguese passports
India
Good news for most: Goa just brought back 88 voters who were accidentally dropped from the electoral roll because of a tech glitch.
Their applications went through and they're now set to vote.
But three people didn't make the cut since they hold Portuguese passports, and India doesn't allow dual citizenship.
Goa officials seek 6 overseas voters
Officials are still trying to contact six more voters living abroad, but officials are making efforts to establish and maintain contact with them for necessary action.
By law, anyone who takes up another country's passport loses Indian citizenship automatically, so those three with Portuguese passports can't be on the voter list.