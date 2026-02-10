Goa: Russian tourists harassed at beaches; marshals now wear cameras

Details of incidents

At Baga beach, two men from Telangana who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol harassed a foreign woman after she refused a selfie; lifesavers and police quickly stepped in.

In another Baga case, Russian women faced harassment by domestic tourists but chose not to file formal complaints.

Similar non-consensual filming happened at Colva (by a group from Karnataka) and Patnem (by tourists from Bihar), with lifesavers handing offenders over to police.

In response, around 70 marshals at five busy beaches now wear body cameras to catch incidents as they happen—a move aimed at making Goa's shores safer for everyone.