Gobind Singh dies by suicide at Khanna station over ₹53,000

A 45-year-old pharmaceutical businessman from Ludhiana, Gobind Singh, died by suicide at a Khanna police station on Monday.

He was there to follow up on his complaint about 53,000 rupees that he said Charan Das owed him.

Singh claimed Das took 73,000 rupees from him but only paid back 20,000 rupees and Charan Das and his associates threatened him when asked for the rest.