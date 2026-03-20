Godavari river: 3 students drown, 2 missing
India
On Friday, a group of engineering students from SRM University went for a dip in the Godavari River after visiting a temple at Kunavaram village.
Sadly, three of them drowned: Abhiram, Srikar, and another friend.
Two more are still missing, and rescue teams are searching.
Drownings during river outings have become worryingly common
This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the Godavari.
Drownings during river outings have become worryingly common, especially among young people visiting temples or hanging out by the water.
It's a tough reminder to be extra careful around strong river currents, even if you're just out with friends for some fun.