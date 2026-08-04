Godel Machines's NVIDIA Jetson cleared after 2-week India customs delay
AI startup Godel Machines hit a two-week snag getting NVIDIA Jetson AI modules through Indian customs.
Founder Ramakrishna Kompella shared his frustration online, saying officials kept asking for documents he'd already provided or that didn't apply.
His post got noticed, and customs later clarified the shipment was just waiting for duty payment before release.
The modules were finally cleared by customs after the wait.
Industry urges smoother imports in India
NVIDIA Jetson modules are key for building cool stuff in AI and robotics, so delays like this can really slow down innovation.
Industry voices like Capitalmind founder and chief executive Deepak Shenoy called out the need for smoother and more transparent import processes to help startups keep moving forward.
This incident has sparked fresh calls to make tech imports less of a hassle in India.