Godman accused of rapes, human sacrifices; protests erupt
Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman from Nashik, is in big trouble after being accused of multiple rapes and suspected of involvement in human sacrifices.
During a court hearing on March 24, the prosecutor revealed these shocking allegations, and Kharat's police custody was extended until March 29.
The news has really shaken the community, with crowds gathering and tensions running high outside the courthouse.
Tension escalated during the hearing
Investigators say Kharat may be linked to five human sacrifices: police recovered a revolver, 21 live cartridges and five spent bullets; investigators say the five spent bullets may have been used in the suspected human sacrifices.
The situation got so heated during the hearing that protesters tried to attack a police vehicle.
The revelations sparked protests and tension outside the courthouse.