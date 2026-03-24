Godman's ₹1,500cr empire, political ties being probed

Kharat's political connections are also under the scanner

A Special Investigation Team led by Indian Police Service officer Tejaswini Satpute is digging into six cases tied to Kharat.

They are tracking suspicious financial dealings and checking out his digital records for more evidence.

Investigators are also looking at his political links—apparently, some leaders have visited him before.

With the investigation under top police supervision, Kharat remains in custody until March 29 as they try to untangle just how deep this network goes.