Godman's ₹1,500cr empire, political ties being probed
Big developments in Nashik: self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting several women.
During the probe, police uncovered assets worth ₹1,500 crore and 100 objectionable videos.
Kharat, who led a temple trust in Sinnar, is accused of using fake snakes and other scare tactics to manipulate victims and squeeze money from them with promises of "miracles."
Kharat's political connections are also under the scanner
A Special Investigation Team led by Indian Police Service officer Tejaswini Satpute is digging into six cases tied to Kharat.
They are tracking suspicious financial dealings and checking out his digital records for more evidence.
Investigators are also looking at his political links—apparently, some leaders have visited him before.
With the investigation under top police supervision, Kharat remains in custody until March 29 as they try to untangle just how deep this network goes.