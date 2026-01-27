Goldy Brar's parents arrested for extortion in Punjab

How police tracked them down

The FIR said the threatening WhatsApp calls came from a foreign number, and Shamsher and Kaur were arrested in connection with the extortion case; they were reportedly living off extortion money with no other income.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana confirmed their arrest and shared that Shamsher is a former cop forced to retire over his role in a murder case.

Meanwhile, Goldy Brar—already wanted for the Sidhu Moosewala murder—has been accused of running criminal operations from abroad.