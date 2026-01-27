Goldy Brar's parents arrested for extortion in Punjab
Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur, parents of gangster Goldy Brar, were arrested from an Amritsar hotel on Monday.
Police say the couple was involved in an extortion case from December 2024, after a local resident reported getting WhatsApp calls demanding ₹50 lakh and threatening his family's safety.
How police tracked them down
The FIR said the threatening WhatsApp calls came from a foreign number, and Shamsher and Kaur were arrested in connection with the extortion case; they were reportedly living off extortion money with no other income.
SSP Abhimanyu Rana confirmed their arrest and shared that Shamsher is a former cop forced to retire over his role in a murder case.
Meanwhile, Goldy Brar—already wanted for the Sidhu Moosewala murder—has been accused of running criminal operations from abroad.