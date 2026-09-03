Gollaguppa health drive: 9 children diagnosed with malaria after chloroquine
India
In Gollaguppa village, Andhra Pradesh, a health drive conducted by the Medical and Health Department took a worrying turn when nine children were diagnosed with malaria after being given chloroquine tablets.
Out of 52 villagers who took the medicine, most of them children, many started feeling sick with fever and vomiting soon after.
State probe after Madivi Jamuna dies
Everyone showing symptoms was rushed to the hospital as a safety step; most have now been discharged, and the rest are stable.
Sadly, a girl named Madivi Jamuna died hours after being administered the tablet.
A state medical team is now investigating both her death and why so many fell ill, while chloroquine samples are being tested to rule out any issues with the medication.