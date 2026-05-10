Gondia tiger attack kills Shobha Haridas Rahate collecting tendu leaves
India
In Maharashtra's Gondia district, a 65-year-old woman named Shobha Haridas Rahate lost her life after a tiger attacked her while she was out collecting tendu leaves on Sunday.
Shockingly, this comes just a day after another local woman was injured by a tiger.
Both incidents highlight how risky it can be for villagers who rely on forest resources for their daily needs.
Forest traps deployed, family received ₹50,000
Forest officials have set up camera traps and a cage to track the tiger, hoping to prevent more attacks.
Rahate's family has received ₹50,000 as interim compensation, with more support promised once formalities are done.
These back-to-back incidents are a stark reminder of the dangers faced by communities living close to wildlife as they go about earning their livelihoods.