Gondia tiger attack kills Shobha Haridas Rahate collecting tendu leaves India May 10, 2026

In Maharashtra's Gondia district, a 65-year-old woman named Shobha Haridas Rahate lost her life after a tiger attacked her while she was out collecting tendu leaves on Sunday.

Shockingly, this comes just a day after another local woman was injured by a tiger.

Both incidents highlight how risky it can be for villagers who rely on forest resources for their daily needs.