Goods vehicle and 2 container trucks collide, jamming Ring Road
India
Stuck in traffic near the Ashram Flyover today? You're not alone.
An accident involving a goods vehicle and two container trucks has caused major jams on Delhi's Ring Road, slowing things down both directions between Sarai Kale Khan and AIIMS, especially during rush hour.
Traffic authorities advise using alternate routes
To help clear things up, traffic authorities are asking everyone to avoid the Ashram Flyover and try alternate routes if possible.
Since Ring Road is such a busy stretch, even small incidents like this can cause big slowdowns nearby.
If you're heading out, it's a good idea to plan ahead so you don't get caught in the mess.