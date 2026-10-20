Gorakhpur Durga Puja pandal displays Muskan Rastogi, Sahil Shukla effigies
In Gorakhpur, a Durga Puja pandal is turning heads by hanging effigies of Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, the duo convicted in the infamous 'blue drum' murder case.
The display, which shows them with nooses, is meant to reflect their recent death sentence and discourage heinous crimes such as the Meerut blue drum murder case.
Chairman Nitesh says display deters crime
The committee behind the display says they want to remind everyone that serious crimes won't be ignored.
As Chairman Nitesh put it, the idea behind the display is to deter such crimes by prompting people to think about the possible consequences, and that the swift verdict would further strengthen people's faith in the law.
The case itself shocked many: Muskan and Sahil were found guilty of killing Muskan's husband last year, hiding his body in a cement-filled blue drum.