Gorakhpur Durga Puja pandal displays Muskan Rastogi, Sahil Shukla effigies

The committee behind the display says they want to remind everyone that serious crimes won't be ignored.

As Chairman Nitesh put it, the idea behind the display is to deter such crimes by prompting people to think about the possible consequences, and that the swift verdict would further strengthen people's faith in the law.

The case itself shocked many: Muskan and Sahil were found guilty of killing Muskan's husband last year, hiding his body in a cement-filled blue drum.