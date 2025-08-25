Got a 20-year-old vehicle? Renewing registration will cost you more
Got a car or bike that's older than 20 years? Heads up—starting August 20, 2025, renewing its registration will cost you twice as much.
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways recently implemented this move to help cut down on pollution from outdated vehicles that don't meet current emission standards.
Breakdown of the new fees
Here's the breakdown: renewal fees for light motor vehicles jump from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000; motorcycles go from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000; three-wheelers and quadricycles now cost ₹5,000.
Imported cars see a big leap too—₹80,000 for cars and ₹20,000 for bikes.
Since road transport makes up about 40% of India's air pollution, the government hopes these higher costs will encourage people to retire old polluting rides and switch to cleaner alternatives.
Vehicles between 15-20 years old aren't affected by this change.