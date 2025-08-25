Fake NRI seats scam: Private colleges used single sponsor's paperwork

Families, not sponsors, paying fees

During raids in West Bengal and Odisha, the ED uncovered counterfeit notary seals and hundreds of forged NRI certificates—most quickly flagged as fakes by Indian embassies.

Investigators also found that families, not actual NRI sponsors, were paying the fees.

Now, the government has tightened the rules: all NRI certificates must be verified by Indian embassies to close these loopholes and keep things fair going forward.