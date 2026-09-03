Government allows imports and caps stocks, sugar falls 3.85%
India
Sugar just got a little cheaper: prices fell 3.85% this week to ₹62.57 per kg after the government allowed more imports and set stricter stock limits for big buyers and dealers.
Still, sugar costs about 27% more than it did last month, when the average was ₹49.33 per kg.
Retailers selling older expensive stock
Wholesale sugar prices slid from ₹60.39 to ₹57.62 per kg as of September 2, but you might not see the full price drop in stores yet since retailers are selling off older (more expensive) stock first.
It takes at least 10 days for new lower prices to show up at your local shop.
Government blames mills for price rise
The government says sugar mills have been pushing prices up even though there's enough supply to meet demand,
and that these new rules are meant to keep things fair and stable for everyone buying sugar.