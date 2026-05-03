Government announces Delhi Metro Phase V-B over 97km, 65 stations India May 03, 2026

Big news for anyone who rides the Metro: Delhi is set for a major upgrade!

The government just announced Phase V-B, which will add over 97km of new lines and 65 stations across the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says the goal is to make it easier to get between central Delhi and the outer areas, with four out of seven new corridors expected to be ready by 2029.