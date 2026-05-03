Government announces Delhi Metro Phase V-B over 97km, 65 stations
Big news for anyone who rides the Metro: Delhi is set for a major upgrade!
The government just announced Phase V-B, which will add over 97km of new lines and 65 stations across the city.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says the goal is to make it easier to get between central Delhi and the outer areas, with four out of seven new corridors expected to be ready by 2029.
DPR submitted, approvals pending
The expansion mixes elevated and underground routes: think Dhansa Bus Stand-Nangloi (all elevated, nine stops) and Central Secretariat-Kishangarh (mostly underground, 10 stops).
New lines like Samaypur Badli-Narela and Kirti Nagar-Palam will also plug into existing networks for smoother transfers.
The DPR has been prepared and submitted, with approvals still pending before construction kicks off.
If all goes well, getting around Delhi could soon get a whole lot easier.