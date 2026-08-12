Government announces Jammu and Kashmir terror compensation ₹25L and ₹1L
Big update for J and K: the government just rolled out new compensation rules for families hit by terror incidents.
Now, if defense or CAPF personnel of J&K domicile are killed in a terror-related incident, whether within or outside J&K, their families will get ₹25 lakh.
Civilians who lose their lives in terror attacks or shelling along the LoC will receive ₹1 lakh.
Compensation expanded to police and victims
These changes are part of a broader support plan that also helps police and others affected by violence.
Families of police personnel get ₹12 lakh, while for Special Police Officers killed in action, the compensation has been fixed at ₹5 lakh. Police personnel who sustain a permanent disability will receive ₹75,000.
There's also relief for property damage, up to ₹10 lakh for counter-terror operations, and partial reimbursement for losses from cross-border shelling.
The new norms even cover injured government staff, and the families of terrorists who turned into informers will get ₹1 lakh in case they get killed, showing the government wants to back everyone impacted by terrorism in the region.