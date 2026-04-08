Government approves 11.60% P and K subsidy rise to ₹41,533cr
The government just approved an 11.60% bump in subsidies for Phosphatic and Potassic (P and K) fertilizers, raising the total support for Kharif 2026 to ₹41,533 crore (up from last year's ₹37,216.15 crore).
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that this move is meant to help Indian farmers deal with price spikes caused by international conflicts, especially those in West Asia.
India sets nitrogen ₹47.32/kg phosphorus ₹52.76/kg
India relies a lot on imported fertilizer materials like phosphoric acid and ammonia—urea comes mainly from Oman, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, and DAP mainly from Saudi Arabia.
With new subsidy rates set at ₹47.32/kg for Nitrogen and ₹52.76/kg for Phosphorus (April-September 2026), the government says it's committed to keeping fertilizers affordable so that rising global costs don't hit farmers' pockets too hard.