Government approves 60% ED staff increase to tackle financial crimes
India
The government just gave the green light for a major 60% increase in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) staff, bumping total positions from 2,029 to 3,256.
Announced on May 27, 2026, this move is all about making the agency stronger and more effective in tackling financial crimes.
ED expands investigative and legal roles
The ED's core investigative team is nearly doubling, with big jumps in assistant director and enforcement officer posts.
Legal support is getting a boost too: there are now more legal advisers and even a brand-new adjudication wing.
Plus, new roles like an internal financial adviser and extra staff in security are being added to keep things running smoothly.