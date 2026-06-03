Government approves ₹5,041cr Delhi-NCR vehicle replacement plan to curb pollution
Big news for Delhi-NCR: the government just greenlit a ₹5,041 crore plan to replace more than 190,000 trucks and 16,000 busses with new BS-VI or electric vehicles.
The main goal? Cut down on air pollution by phasing out older diesel vehicles that pump out way more harmful emissions than newer models.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update on Wednesday, calling it a major step toward cleaner city air.
Incentives include 5% loan subsidy
If you're trading in your old ride, there's a sweet deal: get a 5% interest subsidy on loans, five years of fuel vouchers, and discounts straight from manufacturers.
New BS-VI models won't have to pay motor vehicle tax or registration fees, and even used BS-VI vehicles get some tax breaks if you scrap your old one at an approved center or sell it in a non-NCAP city.
The rollout is a team effort between central and state governments across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, all aiming for fresher air soon.