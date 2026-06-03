Government approves ₹5,041cr Delhi-NCR vehicle replacement plan to curb pollution

Incentives include 5% loan subsidy

If you're trading in your old ride, there's a sweet deal: get a 5% interest subsidy on loans, five years of fuel vouchers, and discounts straight from manufacturers.

New BS-VI models won't have to pay motor vehicle tax or registration fees, and even used BS-VI vehicles get some tax breaks if you scrap your old one at an approved center or sell it in a non-NCAP city.

The rollout is a team effort between central and state governments across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, all aiming for fresher air soon.