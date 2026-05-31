Government cancels NEET-UG exam after major paper leak confirmed India May 31, 2026

Big news for NEET aspirants: The government has canceled this year's NEET-UG exam after a major question paper leak.

Held on May 3 for over 2 million students, the test was called off on May 12 after an email tip-off on May 7 flagged the leak, which was tracked down the next day and confirmed on May 11.