Government cancels NEET-UG exam after major paper leak confirmed
India
Big news for NEET aspirants: The government has canceled this year's NEET-UG exam after a major question paper leak.
Held on May 3 for over 2 million students, the test was called off on May 12 after an email tip-off on May 7 flagged the leak, which was tracked down the next day and confirmed on May 11.
CBI arrests 13, retest June 21
The CBI has arrested 13 people, including translators and subject experts linked to the leak.
Investigators say security measures meant to prevent cheating weren't properly followed this year, especially after stricter controls introduced after the 2024 controversy.
A retest is set for June 21, and the government is now considering even stricter steps (like involving defense forces) to keep future exams secure.